Watch Five Finger Death Punch’s lyric video for Full Circle

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for their track Full Circle.

The track first came to light at the start of January, with the song set to appear on Ivan Moody and co.’s upcoming studio album F8 – which will arrive on February 28.

Five Finger Death Punch previously shared Inside Out from the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None.

Speaking previously about F8, guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

“It was a focused sober group recording our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

Vocalist Moody added: “This record to me is absolution – everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment.”

Five Finger Death Punch are currently on tour across Europe with Megadeth and Bad Wolves.

Five Finger Death Punch return with their highly anticipated eighth studio album titled F8. The follow-up to 2018's And Justice For None will include the lead singles Inside Out and Full Circle.

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

1. F8

2. Inside Out

3. Full Circle

4. Living The Dream

5. A Little Bit Off

6. Bottom Of The Top

7. To Be Alone

8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

9. Darkness Settles In

10. This Is War

11. Leave It All Behind

12. Scar Tissue

13. Brighter Side Of Grey

14. Making Monsters (Bonus track)

15. Death Punch Therapy (Bonus track)

16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus track)

Five Finger Death Punch tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary