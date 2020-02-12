First look at Mayhem's limited edition 25th Anniversary De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas box set

Widely regarded as spearheading the second wave of black metal, Mayhem's debut album De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas was plagued by suicide, murder and church burnings – but following the death of their founder Euronymous, the record still, somehow, saw the light of day in 1994.

Now, over 25 years later, the seminal and highly influential album is finally getting the deluxe treatment it so clearly deserves with a box set 25th anniversary edition.

Dedicated to Euronymous – who was integral in the Norwegian black metal scene, through his record store, Helvete, and his company Deathlike Silence Productions (the first independent black metal label) – DMDS XXV contains the original album remastered from the original tapes, with cover art and packaging for first time, presented as Mayhem drummer Hellhammer originally envisioned it and a lyric scroll booklet (check it out below).

Alongside the original album vinyl, there are four bonus vinyl records featuring rehearsal sessions in Oslo from February and May 1992, taken directly from tapes Euronymous made, the instrumental rough mix from Grieghallen in June 1992, and the rough mix with vocals from the tape Attila got after the vocal recordings in April/May 1993.

The box will also include a 96 page book featuring in depth interviews with album producer Pytten, Mayhem drummer Hellhammer, Mayhem vocalist Attila, Mayhem bassist Necrobutcher and a whole host of other black metal legends including Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto, Emperor's Faust, Shagrath of Dimmu Borgir, Watain's Erik Danielsson, Ivar Bjornson of Enslaved, Behemoth's Nergal, and many more.

The book will also include the original handwritten lyrics by Dead and Snorre and never before seen photos from the DMDS photo session.

Have a sneak peak inside the booklet and at the vinyl cover art below:

The box contains:

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, remasterered from the original dat tapes

96 page book

4 x bonus vinyls.

Bonus Vinyl 1

Instrumental rehearsal oslo: skippergata, february 10th, 1992

Side A

Buried by time and dust

Cursed in eternity

Materialized in stone

Life eternal

(Side B etching)

Bonus Vinyl 2

Instrumental studio rehearsal oslo: møllergata, may 16th, 1992

Side A

Funeral fog

Freezing moon

Pagan fears

Buried in time

Side B

Life eternal

Buried by time and dust

Cursed in eternity

De mysteriis dom sathanas

Bonus Vinyl 3

Instrumental rough mix: grieghallen, bergen june 22nd-29th,1992

Side A

Buried by time and dust

Pagan fears

Freezing moon

Funeral fog

Side B

Life eternal

From the dark past

Cursed in eternity

De mysteriis dom sathanas

Bonus Vinyl 4

Vocal session, grieghallen,bergen april 30th- may 2nd 1993

Side A

Cursed in eternity

Pagan fears

Freezing moon

Side B

Funeral fog

Life eternal

DMDS XXV box set is now available to pre-order for release April 2020, but act fast as the box set will be printed one time, exclusively, for the number of preorders only. Pre-orders close on February 20, 2020.