Why I love Mayhem’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas - by Joey Jordison

In the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, we celebrate 50 years of metal . As part of this we asked 50 of today’s greatest metal stars to pick their favourite metal albums of the last 50 years. Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall chose Rage Against The Machine’s era-defining 1982 debut album. Here, Winston reveals how his band wouldn’t exist without it.

Joey Jordison: “I remember buying De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas a few months after it came out, and it was the equivalent of when I got Reign In Blood. It was such a hugely influential record on me and on music as a whole – it’s a blueprint for so much black metal.

”Of course, with the history of Mayhem and the tragedies that surrounded them, it’s more than just a record. It’s a book. It’s so tied in with the individuals who made it and the time when they made it. You’re not just listening to music, you’re listening to a lifestyle. It’s not just the riffs or the drumming or the vocals – it’s something more than that. It’s got an atmosphere that’s totally alien, absolutely engulfing. When you put it on, you’re instantly transported somewhere else.

Just like is the ultimate thrash metal record, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas is the ultimate black metal record. People have tried to copy it and rip it off a tonne of times, but no one has come close. No one will ever beat it.”