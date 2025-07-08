Win a Night Demon Curse Of The Damned ultimate box set
We've teamed up with cult heavy metallers Night Demon for an exclusive competition
We’ve teamed up with cult heavy metallers Night Demon to give one fan the chance to win this incredible Curse Of The Damned ultimate box set!
The box set features some lush new coloured vinyl versions of some Night Demon classics, plus previously unreleased tracks, a cool tour programme, posters and more!
To enter the prize draw, simply head over to our competition page
Full details of everything that's in the Night Demon Curse Of The Damned box set are below:
Curse Of The Damned deluxe box set contents
- Original Master on Cerulean Nightmare vinyl
- 10th Anniversary Remix on Aurelian vinyl
- Run For Your Life Sessions on Scarlet Maelstrom vinyl
- Vinyl CD variants of all three LPs
- DVD Curse 'Em All (120 Minute Home Video)
- Demo Cassette (22 unreleased tracks)
- Tour Program (the 2015 original, 16 Pages)
- Blood Sacrifice Comic Book (32 Pages)
- Four exclusive tour posters
- Additional video/audio digital downloads of full unreleased live concerts
