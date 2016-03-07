Filter release Take Me To Heaven video

Filter have released a video for their track Take Me To Heaven.
The song features on Richard Patrick and co’s seventh album entitled Crazy Eyes, out on April 8 via Wind-Up Records.
The band previously issued a teaser clip for the promo and streamed Mother E.
Patrick said of Crazy Eyes: “On the last record, there was another guy at the label who signed us, and I felt a responsibility to him. He wanted a big rock sound so I let the guitars be the main focus.
“With this record I said, ‘Let me focus on being the kind of artist I was when I was at Warner Bros’ and Wind-Up was way into that. It’s way more of what we used to be and so much of where we are.”
Filter head out on tour next month for a run of dates with Orgy, Vampires Everywhere and Death Valley High to support Crazy Eyes, which is available for pre-order.
Filter Crazy Eyes tracklist
- Mother E
- Nothing In My Hands
- Pride Flag
- The City Of Blinding Riots
- Take Me To Heaven
- Welcome To The Suck (Destiny Not Luck)
- Head Of Fire
- Tremors
- Kid Blue From The Short Bus, Drunk Bunk
- You Bullets
- Under The Tongue
- (Can’t She See) Head Of Fire Pt 2
Filter 2016 tour dates
Apr 13:San Francisco Slim’s, CA
Apr 15: Portland Dante’s, OR
Apr 16: Vancouver Venue, BC
Apr 17: Seattle Studio Seven, WA
Apr 20: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN
Apr 21: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL
Apr 22: Cleveland Agora Theatre And Ballroom, OH
Apr 23: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI
Apr 24: Toronto The Opera House, ON
Apr 26: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Apr 27: Boston The Middle East, MA
Apr 28: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY
Apr 29: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA
Apr 30: Jacksonville Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, FL
May 01: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
May 03: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY
May 04: Washington The Howard Theatre, DC
May 05: Knoxville The International, TN
May 06: Concord Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 07: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA
May 08: Nashville Exit/In, TN
May 10: Houston House Of Blues, TX
May 11: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX
May 12: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX
May 13: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK
May 14: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
May 15: Denver Herman’s Hideaway, CO
May 17: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
May 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
May 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA
May 20: Pomona The Glasshouse, CA
May 21: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA