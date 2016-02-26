Filter stream Mother E

Filter have made their song Mother E available to stream.

It’s taken from their seventh album Crazy Eyes, which will be released on April 8.

Singer and guitarist Richard Patrick said of Crazy Eyes: “This record is more experimental and crazy. It’s where I am today. I wanted to go to some scary, weird places instead of doing that big-ass guitar sound again.

“I feel so strongly about having it be weird and intense and authentic and bizarre, because we’ve done ‘perfect.’ This is a new era for me because it’s the first time I’ve totally produced the record – and I made it raw and real the way I wanted it.”

Filter recently released the music video for Take Me To Heaven.

Filter will launch Crazy Eyes on the Make America Hate Again tour in April. They’ll be joined on the trek by Orgy, Vampires Everywhere and Death Valley High.

Apr 13:San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Apr 15: Portland Dante’s, OR

Apr 16: Vancouver Venue, BC

Apr 17: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Apr 20: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Apr 21: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL

Apr 22: Cleveland Agora Theatre And Ballroom, OH

Apr 23: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Apr 24: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 26: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Apr 27: Boston The Middle East, MA

Apr 28: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

Apr 29: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Apr 30: Jacksonville Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

May 03: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

May 04: Washington The Howard Theatre, DC

May 05: Knoxville The International, TN

May 06: Concord Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

May 08: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 10: Houston House Of Blues, TX

May 11: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

May 12: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

May 13: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

May 14: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 15: Denver Herman’s Hideaway, CO

May 17: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 20: Pomona The Glasshouse, CA

May 21: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA