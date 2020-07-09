Fernando Perdomo releases video for Frenzy

US prog guitarist Fernando Perdomo has premiered his latest video for Frenzy with Prog. It's taken from his Out To Sea 3 album which was released through Cherry Red Records in March 6. You can watch the video in full below.

"Frenzy is a song off of my Out to Sea 3 album," says Perdomo. "Cyndi Trissel created the perfect visual for it with Turn of The Century stock footage of mostly female circus and sideshow performers. The frantic footage really matched this crazy song's bizarre groove. I played all the instruments on the recording."

Perdomo recently announced the formation of a new side-project Squids Out To Sea with Dave Kerzner adding lyrics to some of Perdomo's instrumental works.

"Up until now my main collaboration with Fernando was with him being the guitarist and bassist in my solo band." Kerzner tells Prog. "But, when I heard Fernando's own instrumental songs from his Out To Sea and Zebra Crossing albums I asked him if I could write lyrics and sing over them. That's how this new project was born!"

The pair have released one video thus far for Till The Stars Go Out.