Fernando Perdomo and Dave Kerzner launch Squids Out To Sea project

The ubiquitous Dave Kerzner has announced yet another side-project, this time with In Continuum guitarist Fernando Perdomo, called Squids Out To Sea. The pair have released a lyric video for their first track, Till The Stars Go Out, which you can watch in full below.

Till The Stars Go Out was recorded at Abbey Road Studios for Perdomo's Zebra Crossing album. The music tips a hat to one of Perdomo's all time favourite bands, The Beatles. With Kerzner's supplying new lyrics and lead vocals along with backing vocals from Robin Schell and Fernando Perdomo, the song is a retro-modern homage to classic multi-part rock operas from bands like The Beatles, Queen, Supertramp, ELO and others.

"Up until now my main collaboration with Fernando was with him being the guitarist and bassist in my solo band." Kerzner tells Prog. "But, when I heard Fernando's own instrumental songs from his Out To Sea and Zebra Crossing albums I asked him if I could write lyrics and sing over them. That's how this new project was born!"

Order Till The Stars Go Out.