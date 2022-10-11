Fenella share new video for the tripped out Stella In Spectra

Fenella, the experimental prog collaboration between Jane Weaver, Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah, have shared a video for their new single Stella In Spectra, which you can watch below.

At the same time Fenella have streamed the double-A side of the single, Telekinetoscopes, which you can also listen to below.

The trio announced last month that they will release their second album, Metallic Index, through Fire Records on November 11. The new album is the follow-up to 2019's Fehérlófia, which was a reimagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ cult 1981 animation of the same name.

Metallic Index is loosely based on a genuine story accounting the short-lived abilities of a young psychic nurse in 1920’s London. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Fenella will perform a rare live show at the Rio Cinema in Dalston, London on December 10.