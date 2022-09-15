Jane Weaver’s Fenella collaboration announce second album

By Jerry Ewing
Experimental outfit Fenella will release new album The Metallic Index in November

Fenella
Fenella, the experimental prog collaboration between Jane Weaver, Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah, have announced that they will release their second album, Metallic Index, through Fire Records on November 11. You can listen to a teaser trailer below.

The new album is the follow-up to 2019's Fehérlófia, which was a reimagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ cult 1981 animation of the same name.

Metallic Index is loosely based on a genuine story accounting the short-lived abilities of a young psychic nurse in 1920’s London. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Fenella have also announced a live show at the Rio Cinema in Dalston, London on December 10.

Jane Weaver has just announced a short run of her very first US dates, as well as two UK shows.

Jane Weaver tour dates:
Oct 27: USA WA Seattle Chop Suey
Oct 28: USA OP Portland Mississippi Studios
Oct 30: USA CA San Francisco The Chapel
Nov 1: USA CA Los Angeles The Echo
Nov 2: USA CA Costa Mesa The Wayfarer
Nov 4: USANY Brooklyn The Sultan Room
Nov 24: UK York The Crescent,
Nov 26: UK London Southbank Centre

Fenalla

Fenella: Metallic Index
1. Pulsion (Nurse On The Train)
2. Instituts Métapsychique
3. A Young Girl of Medium Height
4. Hexagonal Table
5. Telekinetoscopes
6. Shadow Apparatus
7. The Metallic Index
8. Lilacs Illuminate In Indigo
9. After The Visions
10. Stellar In Spectra
11. Are They With You (The Final Chord)

