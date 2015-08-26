Fear Factory release Regenerate

Fear Factory have released a lyric video for their track Regenerate.

It appears on their ninth album Genexus which was released earlier this month via Nuclear Blast. They previously issued Protomech, Dielectric and Soul Hacker from the follow-up to 2012’s The Industrialist.

Guitarist Dino Cazares said of the album: “It’s a hybrid between organic and digital – that’s what this record sounds like, and I think that’s what makes it really good.”

Troubled Journey drummer Deen Castronovo guests on the record. He’ll appear in court in October to answer charges of rape and assault.

The band will tour across North America, Europe and the UK to support the release.

VIDEO: Fear Factory's UK tour memories