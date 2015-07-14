Fear Factory release Protomech lyric video

Fear Factory have issued a lyric video for Promoted, taken from ninth album Genexus.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Industrialist is issued on August 7 via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist Burton C Bell says: “The word ‘genexus’ is a hybrid ‘genesis’ and ‘nexus.’ This word describes the next transition in human evolution as man moves forward to a mechanical state of being.”

He continues: “This album is a record of thought patterns, psychology and struggles of the Genexus generation. The cognitive machine has arrived, and it struggles, like every other human has throughout the course of history. This is the story of every one of us.”

Fear Factory recently announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of classic album Demanufacture with a European tour. They’re just about to tour North America with Coal Chamber.

Genexus tracklist