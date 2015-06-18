Fear Factory reveal Soul Hacker

Fear Factory have launched a lyric video for their track Soul Hacker, taken from ninth album Genexus.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Industrialist will be released on August 7 via Nuclear Blast, with a guest appearance from Journey drummer Deen Castronovo.

Guitarist Dino Cazares says: “We chose Soul Hacker for the first single because it’s heavy, catchy and has a lot of groove.

“You can really hear the aggression in Burton C Bell’s vocals on this one – not to mention on the entire album. We think people are really going to love this song and record. It’s varied, melodic, aggressive and heavy.”

He adds: “We wanted to make it a little more interesting than your typical lyric video, so we included some live footage of the band from our last few tours and images of ourselves performing the song on TV screens.”

The live band lineup is rounded out by drummer Mike Heller and bassist Tony Campos, who replaced Matt Devries in April. Fear Factory are about to tour Europe with North American dates to follow:

Jul 03: With Full Force festival, Germany

Jul 04: Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Germany

Jul 07: Lille Le Spendid, France

Jul 08: Besancon La Ridia, France

Jul 10: Rockharz Festival, Germany

Jul 11: Ostrava Barrak, Czech Republic

Jul 12: Exit Festival, Serbia

Jul 13: Bratislava Randall, Slovakia

Jul 15: Dornbim Conrad Sohm, Autria

Jul 16: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jul 17: Dour Fest, Belgium

Jul 18: Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 20: Metaldays Tolmin, Slovenia

Genexuz tracklist