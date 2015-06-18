Fear Factory reveal Soul Hacker

Fear Factory have launched a lyric video for their track Soul Hacker, taken from ninth album Genexus.
The follow-up to 2012’s The Industrialist will be released on August 7 via Nuclear Blast, with a guest appearance from Journey drummer Deen Castronovo.
Guitarist Dino Cazares says: “We chose Soul Hacker for the first single because it’s heavy, catchy and has a lot of groove.
“You can really hear the aggression in Burton C Bell’s vocals on this one – not to mention on the entire album. We think people are really going to love this song and record. It’s varied, melodic, aggressive and heavy.”
He adds: “We wanted to make it a little more interesting than your typical lyric video, so we included some live footage of the band from our last few tours and images of ourselves performing the song on TV screens.”
The live band lineup is rounded out by drummer Mike Heller and bassist Tony Campos, who replaced Matt Devries in April. Fear Factory are about to tour Europe with North American dates to follow:
Jul 03: With Full Force festival, Germany
Jul 04: Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jul 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Germany
Jul 07: Lille Le Spendid, France
Jul 08: Besancon La Ridia, France
Jul 10: Rockharz Festival, Germany
Jul 11: Ostrava Barrak, Czech Republic
Jul 12: Exit Festival, Serbia
Jul 13: Bratislava Randall, Slovakia
Jul 15: Dornbim Conrad Sohm, Autria
Jul 16: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Jul 17: Dour Fest, Belgium
Jul 18: Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 20: Metaldays Tolmin, Slovenia
Genexuz tracklist
Autonomous Combat System
Anodized
Dielectric
Soul Hacker
Protomech
Genexus
Church Of Execution
Regenerate
Battle For Utopia
Expiration Date