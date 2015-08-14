VIDEO: Fear Factory's UK tour memories

Fear Factory frontman Burton C Bell looks back art the fond memories he has of touring the UK with the iconic industrial outfit.

Since Fear Factory’s first ever tour of the UK supporting Brutal Truth, our fair Isles have always welcomed the California crushers back with open arms. Here Burton reflects on playing the Marquee in London on his first ever tour, along with the fun of small venues like Bradford Rio and Nottingham Rock City.

He also looks back at Fear Factory’s first UK headline run as “one of the coolest tours we ever did”, staying in bed and breakfasts the entire way.

Fear Factory’s new album Genexus is out now via Nuclear Blast.

Fear Factory mark Demanufacture anniversary