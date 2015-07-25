Fear Factory reveal Dielectric

Fear Factory have released a stream of their track Dielectric.

It’s lifted from their ninth album Genexus which is due for release on August 7 via Nuclear Blast. They previously released Protomech and Soul Hacker from the record.

Guitarist Dino Cazares said of the new album: “It’s a hybrid between organic and digital – that’s what this record sounds like, and I think that’s what makes it really good.”

Joining Cazares in the lineup are frontman Burton C. Bell, drummer Mike Heller and former Static-X and Soulfly bassist Tony Campos, who replaced Matt DeVries earlier this year.

Troubled Journey sticksman Deen Castronovo guests on the album. He’ll appear in court in October to answer charges of rape and assault.

Genexus is now available to pre-order, with those purchasing early getting instant access to all three previously revealed tracks.

Bell recently announced plans to release a graphic novel based on the group’s 2012 album The Industrialist. The band will tour North America, Europe and the UK over the coming months.

Genexus tracklist