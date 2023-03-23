Exploring Birdsong share video for new single, the emotive No Longer We Lie

UK melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong have shared a video for their brand new single, the emotive No Longer We Lie, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's new EP, Dancing In The Face Of Danger, through Long Branch Records tomorrow, March 24. It's the follow-up to 2019's acclaimed The Thing With Feathers EP.

"No Longer We Lie probably encapsulates the over arcing themes of the new EP the strongest, and as a composition, is one of the songs we’re proudest of," the band state. "The chorus took us the most time to figure out of anything else on the record, but we feel it paid off; it’s one of the least conventional choruses we’ve written but we wanted it to represent the chaos shown in the lyrics throughout the song. ‘We will make them feel hell now’."

Dancing In The Face Of Danger, recorded and mixed at Northstone Studios, Bridgend. Exploring Birdsong have previously released a video for Ever The Optimist and Bear The Weight from the new EP.

Get Dancing In The Face Of Danger.