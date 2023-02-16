Exploring Birdsong reveal striking video for Bear The Weight

UK melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong have shared a striking video for their brand new single Bear The Weight, which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming EP, Dancing In The Face Of Danger, which will be released through Long Branch Records on March 24. The new five-track EP is the follow-up to 2019's acclaimed The Thing With Feathers EP.

"Bear The Weight has gone through a few different structure changes since we first formed the skeleton for the song back in 2019, but contains one of our collective favourite choruses," the band reveal. "Lyrically it is one of the conceptual on the record; it is written from the perspective of one of thousands of workers, working on a building / structure of massive scale against their will.

"They are merely a number, and the only thing to relieve them of their duties is death - however they know they will only be replaced by someone else, so to prevent someone going through what they have experienced, they continue. ‘We bear the weight, to defend the man who would fall in your place’."

Dancing In The Face Of Danger, recorded and mixed at Northstone Studios, Bridgend. Exploring Birdsong have previously released a video for Ever The Optimist, from the new EP.

Pre-order Dancing In The Face Of Danger.