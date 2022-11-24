Exploring Birdsong premiere video for brand new song Ever The Optimist

UK melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong have premiered the video for their brand new single Ever The Optimist, which you can watch below. It's the band's first new music in three years since 2019's The Thing With Feathers EP, and is released tomorrow through Long Branch Records.

The new single was originally penned when the band studied at LIPA, Sir Paul McCartney’s prestigious performing arts institution in Liverpool. The band’s songwriting talents earned them a one to one songwriting session with Macca, with whom they crafted the skeleton of the single.

"This song certainly has the most interesting back story to any of the tracks we’ve written." the band explain. "When in university back in 2018, Lyns and Matt were given the opportunity to have a one on one songwriting session with Sir Paul McCartney. This is the song they took into the session and worked on with Sir Paul himself. It’s by far the poppiest song on the record and was the catalyst for centring our songs around synths as well as sole piano parts."

Exploring Birdsong are expected to release more new material in the New Year.