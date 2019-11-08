Exploring Birdsong release new video for The Downpour

British melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong have released a video for their new single The Downpour. You can watch the whole video below.

"The Downpour has always has been a special song for us," they tell Prog. "Written more or less in the space of a night, the song focuses directly on loss, and the emotional turmoil that can come with it. With this is mind, our intention was to leave it open to interpretation lyrically - due to the emotional nature of the lyrical content, we felt it important that the listener is able to make the song as personal to them as it is us."

The Downpour is taken from the band's forthcoming EP The Thing With Feathers, which will be released on Long Branch records on November 29. A concept piece about the Seamus Heaney poem Bye Child and the story of Kevin Halfpenny, one of the most bizarre cases of child cruelty ever recorded. This is mirrored in the EP title and cover art with broken backbones becoming broken wings. The title itself also references Emily Dickinson’s Hope Is The Thing With Feathers poem, which itself is a call-back to the music found within.

The Thing With Feathers can be pre-ordered here.