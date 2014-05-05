EXCLUSIVE: Boris The Blade – The Human Hive album stream

Boris The Blade are releasing their debut album next week – but we're streaming it right now!

Named after a baddie in the movie Snatch, the Melbourne moshmongers are just as violent. And as it’s a Bank Holiday Monday and you’re no doubt hungover, we thought we’d cheer you up with something to brutalise your ear drums because we’re nice like that.

If you’re a fan of the deathcorey madness of Thy Art Is Murder and Martyr Defiled, then wrap your already bleeding ears around this.

The Human Hive

The Human Hive is out 12 May on Siege Of Amida Records. Pre-order here.