Evan Carson announces Kickstarter for new solo album...

iamthemorning collaborator and percussionist Evan Carson has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new solo album Ocipinski.

"It's an ongoing folk/prog musical/art collaboration inspired by my Grandfather Jerzy Ocipinski and other members of the Polish Resistance during the Second World War," Carson explains to Prog. Grandfather’s journey through the Second World War from escaping a labour camp in Eastern Europe, to joining the French Resistance during the Allied Landings in Normandy and beyond. Part of an ongoing story inspired by Jerzy Ocipinski and members of the various Polish Resistance Units across Europe during 1939 - 1945."

The album features contributions from Jim Grey of Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse, Gleb Kolyadin and Georgia Lewis (who was previously in Maschine). And you can hear the first single from Ocipinski, Shards, below.