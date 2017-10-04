Europe release video for utterly majestic single Walk The Earth

Swedish rockers Europe have released a video for Walk The Earth. The song is the title track to the bands upcoming album, the follow-up to 2015’s War Of Kings, which is released on October 20.

Walk The Earth is the kind of stirring epic that brings Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir or Deep Purple’s Perfect Strangers to mind, a dramatic mix of thundering riffs, wailing, eastern-influenced strings and soaring vocals. To be quite frank, it’s big.

“We asked Patric Ullaeus, our friend and film maker to make our video for Walk The Earth,” say the band. “He’s just got a new location in Gothenburg which we were lucky enough to be the first to use . When we sent Patric the song he said he got completely overwhelmed: “goosebumps and tears,” he said. We love his work with other artists like Arch Enemy amongst others. He’s got that special “eye” to film rock bands. To quote our keyboard player, we were absolutely stoked when we saw the final video.

“Walk The Earth is possibly the proudest we’ve been of a song and video in years, if not decades! We can’t wait for everyone to see and hear it.”

Europe originally released an audio stream of Walk The Earth last month.

The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with producer Dave Cobb, who has previously worked with the likes of Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, and comes with cover art from Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes.

“We were in the studio a few days into recording and Dave (Cobb, Producer) comes in wearing this very cool T-Shirt with one of Mike’s designs on it,” says singer Joey Tempest. “Immediately we knew we had to check Mike’s other work and have him come up with an exclusive design for us based on the vibe of the album. We are very proud to have his amazing artwork as the Walk The Earth album cover!”

The Walk The Earth album is released on October 20, and can be pre-ordered now. The band join Deep Purple for their UK arena tour later in year year, alongside opening act Cats In Space (full dates below).

Europe Walk The Earth tracklist

Walk The Earth The Siege Kingdom United Pictures Election Day Wolves GTO Haze Whenever You’re Ready Turn To Dust

Europe’s 2017 UK tour dates with Deep Purple and Cats In Space

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London The O2 Arena

Tickets are on sale now.

