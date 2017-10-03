Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler gives health update

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has checked in with an update on his health after the band were forced to cancel some of their South American shows last week.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the band’s planned concerts in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico were off due to “unexpected medical issues” affecting Tyler.

That sent the rumour mill into overdrive, forcing the singer to issue a statement to set the record straight.

Tyler says: “It breaks my heart to have left this tour early – the band has never played better… just watch the 100,000 people at Rock In Rio.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure – unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead.

“Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform. We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio and all the in between.

“I guess it’s true what they say – that life’s a pisser when eu’re a peein’.”

In August, guitarist Brad Whitford confirmed that Aerosmith were recording a new track and said: “The song is a musical idea of Joe Perry’s. We’re doing it very much like we did songs back when we started out. It’s very rock’n’roll.”

