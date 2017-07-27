Trending

Europe announce new album Walk The Earth

By Classic Rock  

Europe will release their 11th studio album Walk The Earth in October - ahead of their UK tour with Deep Purple

(Image: © Larry Marano)

Europe have revealed details of their new album which will be titled Walk The Earth.

The follow-up to 2015’s War Of Kings will be released on October 20 via Hell & Back Recordings/Silver Lining Music, with the Walk The Earth cover art created by Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes of Filth Mart.

Europe frontman Joey Tempest explains: “We were in the studio a few days into recording and producer Dave Cobb comes in wearing this very cool t-Shirt with one of Mike’s designs on it.

“Immediately we knew we had to check Mike’s other work and have him come up with an exclusive design for us based on the vibe of the album.

“We are very proud to have his amazing artwork as the Walk The Earth album cover!”

Earlier this month, Europe released the live package The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show – Live at the Roundhouse to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album.

Europe have also been confirmed as Deep Purple’s support for their upcoming UK arena tour.

Find the Walk The Earth cover art, tracklist and Europe’s UK tour dates with Deep Purple below.

Europe Walk The Earth tracklist

  1. Walk The Earth
  2. The Siege
  3. Kingdom United
  4. Pictures
  5. Election Day
  6. Wolves
  7. GTO
  8. Haze
  9. Whenever You’re Ready
  10. Turn To Dust

Europe’s 2017 UK tour dates with Deep Purple

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Nov 18: Manchester Arena
Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Nov 22: Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Nov 23: London The O2 Arena

