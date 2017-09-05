Listen to Europe’s anthemic new track Walk The Earth

Europe have released an audio stream of their new song Walk The Earth.

It’s the title track from the veteran Swedish outfit’s upcoming 11th studio album which is set to arrive on October 20 via Hell & Back Recordings/Silver Lining Music.

The cover art for the follow-up to 2015’s War Of Kings was created by Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes of Filth Mart, with frontman Joey Tempest recently explaining how they got him onboard with the project.

Tempest said: “We were in the studio a few days into recording and producer Dave Cobb comes in wearing this very cool t-shirt with one of Mike’s designs on it.

“Immediately we knew we had to check Mike’s other work and have him come up with an exclusive design for us based on the vibe of the album.

“We are very proud to have his amazing artwork as the Walk The Earth album cover!”

Europe will support Deep Purple on their upcoming UK arena tour.

Europe Walk The Earth tracklist

Walk The Earth The Siege Kingdom United Pictures Election Day Wolves GTO Haze Whenever You’re Ready Turn To Dust

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London The O2 Arena

Europe - The Final Countdown – Live At The Roundhouse album review