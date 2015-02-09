Europe unveil War Of Kings

Europe have released a video for War Of Kings, the title track from the band’s 10th studio album. The album is the follow-up to 2012’s Bag Of Bones and was produced by Dave Cobb, best known for his work with Rival Sons.

“War Of Kings is the album we always wanted to make, ever since we were kids listening to bands like Zeppelin, Purple and Sabbath,” says Joey Tempest. “And after hearing Dave Cobb amazing production for Rival Sons we simply had to work with him. Our adventure is still ON! It’s taken 10 years and countless tours since the re-union, but we’re finally getting there! And we’ve done it our way!”

War Of Kings will be released in the UK on March 2 and in the US on March 10.

TRACKLIST

War Of Kings Hole In My Pocket Second Day Praise You Nothin’ To Ya California 405 Days Of Rock n Roll Children Of The Mind Rainbow Bridge Angels (With Broken Hearts) Light It Up Bonus: Vasastan (Instrumental)

EUROPE, BLACK STAR RIDERS UK TOUR

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange Mar 13: Manchester Academy Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall Mar 15: Exeter University Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy Mar 19: Norwich UEA Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire