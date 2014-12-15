Essence debut video for The Climb

Belgian noiseniks Essence are premiering their new video for The Climb exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the metalcore mob’s upcoming EP Smoke And Mirrors, The Climb according to guitarist Maarten Houben is about “about getting over hard times, picking yourself back up again and making ‘the climb’ towards better things.”

“The narrative of the video reflects this, showing the central character of the girl ascending to the top of a hill,” he continues. “The song really embodies what Smoke And Mirrors is all about for us. It has a positive message and encourages people to be positive and strong, so we thought it’s the perfect song to introduce people to the EP and to Essence.”

Smoke And Mirrors is out 2nd February.