Escape The Fate share Do You Love Me lyric video

Escape The Fate have shared a lyric video for their new track titled Do You Love Me.

It’s taken from the US outfit’s upcoming album I Am Human, which is set to arrive on February 16 via Better Noise Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Hate Me, frontman Craig Mabbitt says: “We’re getting older and we’re changing – so our music should change with us.

“At the same time, we rediscovered what made us who we are. I felt like I was 17-years-old again. I haven’t been this excited to release something since I first joined the band and we put out This War Is Ours.”

Escape The Fate were recently announced as joint support on Papa Roach’s 2018 North American tour.

Prior to those dates, the band have a short UK tour lined up which will take place in January and February. Find a full list of Escape The Fate’s tour dates below, along with the I Am Human cover and tracklist.

Escape The Fate I Am Human tracklist

Beautifully Tragic Broken Heart Four Letter Word I Will Make It Up To You Bleed For Me Do You Love Me I Am Human If Only Empire Recipe For Disaster Riot Digging My Own Grave Resistance Let Me Be

Jan 20: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Jan 21: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Jan 22: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 09: London KOKO, UK

Feb 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

With Papa Roach

Apr 05: Raleigh Ritz, NC

Apr 07: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Apr 08: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Apr 10: Huntington Paramount, NY

Apr 11: Montclair Wellmont Teater, NJ

Apr 13: Portland State Theater, ME

Apr 14: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Apr 17: Quebec City Grand Theatre, QC

Apr 18: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY

Apr 19: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Apr 21: Cleveland Agora, OH

Apr 22: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Apr 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Apr 26: Des moines 7 Flags Event Centre, IA

Apr 27: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Apr 29: Winnipeg Burton Cummings, MB

May 01: Regina Conexus Arts Centre, SK

May 02: Calgary Grey Eagle Showroom, AB

May 04: Seattle Showbox, WA

May 05: Portland Roseland, OR

May 07: Fresno Woodward Park Amp, CA

May 09: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

May 11: Tulsa Brady Theater OK

May 12: Houston Retention, TX

May 13: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Pavilion, TX

