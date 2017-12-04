Papa Roach share new live video and announce North American tour

Papa Roach have released a live video for their track Born For Greatness.

The song features on the band’s ninth album Crooked Teeth, which arrived earlier this year via Eleven Seven Music.

Papa Roach have launched the promo to mark the announcement of a North American tour, which will take place throughout April and May next year. They’ll be joined on the road by Nothing More and Escape The Fate.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday (December 8) through the band’s website.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, frontman Jacoby Shaddix said of Crooked Teeth: “We didn’t want to make another active rock record.

“This shit was getting boring to me, to be honest. We’re more than a rock band. We love punk, we love metal, we love hip hop, we love electronica. Let’s just try to spread it out in all directions.

“Bro, I’m 40, man – fuck it! Let’s try something bold, man!”

Find a full list of Papa Roach’s North American tour dates below.

Apr 05: Raleigh Ritz, NC (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 07: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 08: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 10: Huntington Paramount, NY (With Escape The Fate)

Apr 11: Montclair Wellmont Teater, NJ (With Escape The Fate)

Apr 13: Portland State Theater, ME (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 14: Montreal Metropolis, QC (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 17: Quebec City Grand Theatre, QC (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 18: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 19: Detroit Fillmore, MI (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 21: Cleveland Agora, OH (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 22: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 26: Des moines 7 Flags Event Centre, IA (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 27: Sioux Falls The District, SD (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

Apr 29: Winnipeg Burton Cummings, MB (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

May 01: Regina Conexus Arts Centre, SK (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

May 02: Calgary Grey Eagle Showroom, AB (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

May 04: Seattle Showbox, WA (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

May 05: Portland Roseland, OR (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

May 07: Fresno Woodward Park Amp, CA (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

May 09: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM (with Nothing More & Escape The Fate)

May 11: Tulsa Brady Theater OK (With Escape The Fate)

May 12: Houston Retention, TX (With Escape The Fate)

May 13: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Pavilion, TX (With Escape The Fate)

