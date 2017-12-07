Napalm Death reveal Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs compilation

Napalm Death have announced that they’ll release a compilation album early next year.

It’s titled Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs and will feature 31 tracks recorded between 2004-2016 and will include rarities and covers.

It’ll launch in March via Century Media Records, with a date still to be confirmed.

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury says: “We can’t believe how much we have achieved in support of the Apex Predator - Easy Meat album over the past couple of years.

“It’s very inspiring for me and something I was very conscious of as we compiled the tracks for the upcoming compilation album of rarities and covers.

“I hope that everyone will enjoy what we have put together. There are some hidden gems for sure on this double album release and it was a lot of fun going through the songs.”

Embury adds: “The new year will be bringing more shows and some more new songs recorded in the studio towards album 16, so it’s systems go! As some of my best buddies say, ‘Grindcore is for life, kids… not just for Christmas!’”

The final tracklist will be revealed in due course, but the cover, created by the band’s longtime visual partner Frode Sylthe, can be seen below.

The album will include the track Nurse The Hunger which came to light in November.

Napalm Death are currently on tour across Spain and Portugal.

Napalm Death confirmed for Desertfest 2018