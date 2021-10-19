Epic Daily Deal: Amazon rock the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones

While we’re all patiently waiting for the Black Friday wireless headphone deals to come flying through our screens, Amazon are getting in on the savings early in the US with their aptly titled Epic Daily Deals.

The latest price busting bargain that’s caught our eye is a wild saving on the formidable and all-round excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones in black, which are down from $349.99 to $248 – an eye-popping saving of $101.99. With 29% off the list price, that’s a brilliant deal.

And while Amazon's Epic Daily Deals are only available in the US, music fans in the UK can also get in on the action as Amazon UK have also dropped the price of the black model Sony WH-1000XM4, cutting the price from £350 to £264.62 – a saving of just over £85.

Like the much-loved Sony WH-1000XM3, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are all about great sound and comfort – but with everything ramped up a notch to two. They’re our top choice in our roundup of the best headphones for music which gives you some idea of just how highly we rate this stellar pair of cans.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 boast Edge-AI: artificial intelligence which gives you more power over your music, including features like Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, DSEE Extreme and, of course, noise cancelling. The battery life is also excellent, giving you 30 hours of playback, while a quick 10-minute charge will give you up to five hours of music if you're in a rush.

Don’t forget, this year’s Black Friday takes place on November 26 and we’ll be highlighting all the best Black Friday music deals, Black Friday record player deals, Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, Black Friday vinyl deals and more.