Envy Of None share animated video for That Was Then

Envy Of None, who feature Rush founding guitarist Alex Lifeson alongside bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, have shared a brand new animated video for That Was Then.

The brooding new track is the title of the band's brand new EP that has just been released through Kscope Records.

"The video was created by the super talented Olivier Boscovitch," explains bassist Curran, formerly of Coney Hatch. "I discovered some of his work online and reached out to him and he loved the song That Was Then. He was inspired by the dark and haunting lyrics that Maiah wrote for the song. He pitched the concept of a girl riding a chopper and travelling through a fictional trippy landscape , basically her life, while being chased by a bad assed villain in a muscle car. The driver of the car represents the person in our lives that we’re getting away from. Olivier’s amazing graphics are a testament to his unique creativity, we’re very lucky to be working with him.

"I’m super proud of the new song. Ty Dennis played a killer drum track that breathed new life into the song and we’re very grateful that Alex reached out to him. I think the track itself shows a real growth for Envy of None. It’s like we’ve hit out stride creatively and a nice marker to punctuate that our first record was not a one and done thing. It really opened the floodgates for us writing wise and we’re well on our way to a second record."

The That Was Then EP features the brand new title track, Lethe River and You’ll Be Sorry, previously only available on the deluxe edition of their debut record, and remixes of Dumb and Dog’s Life.

Get That Was Then.