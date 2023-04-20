Envy Of None return with new That Was Then EP

Envy Of None, the new music outfit featuring Rush founding guitarist Alex Lifeson alongside bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wayne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, have announced that they will release a brand new EP, That Was Then, through Kscope on June 9.

The EP features the brand new title track, Lethe River and You’ll Be Sorry, previously only available on the deluxe edition of their debut record, and remixes of Dumb and Dog’s Life.

“Very happy to say that chapter 2 for Envy of None has officially started," says bassist Curran, formerly of Coney Hatch. "We have a brand new song called “ That Was Then” which marks the first new track we’ve recorded since our debut album release almost a year ago.

"The new EP has that song sandwiched between some really trippy remixes that we had some serious fun creating. We’re also looking forward to sharing all of these songs in 360 surround sound to take it one step further. Stay tuned for more cool news around the corner for EON…”

A new reissue of the band's self titled album will be available as a picture disc for Record Store Day on April 22. You can see the new EP artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order That Was Then EP.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Envy of None: That Was Then EP

1. Lethe River

2. You’ll Be Sorry

3. Dog’s Life (Remix)

4. Dumb (Der Dummkopf Remix)

5 . That Was Then