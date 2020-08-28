Enslaved release trippy new video for the krautrock-inspired Urtojan

Enslaved have released a psychedelic new video for their new single Urtojan. The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album Utgard, which will be released through Nuclear Blast on October 2. Heavily inspired by krautrock, Urtojan is one of the band's most experimental tracks ever released.

“The lyrical idea for Urjotun had been spinning around in the chaos in the back of my head for quite a while, when Ivar sent me the riff-demo last autumn," explains bassist and vocalist Grutle Kjellson. "I knew instantly that this was it, the very soundtrack of the rise of the primeval giant, the Urjotun!

"Our mutual love and fascination for that early krautrock scene and for bands like Tangerine Dream and Kraftwerk, finally fully ascended in an Enslaved song, almost 30 years after we picked up those legendary kraut-albums. It’s funny, that in Germany they referred to this kind of music as “Kosmische Musik”, cosmic music! And, that is exactly what this song is about; cosmic chaos. On top of this, director David Hall, made a perfect projection and visualisation of our troubled minds."

On September 30, Enslaved will perform at the online Summer Breeze festival with Utgard - The Journey Within.

Pre-order Utgard.