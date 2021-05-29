Enslaved release live video for new single Fenris

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a new live video for their latest single Fenris, which you can watch below.

Fenris is taken from Enslaved's upcoming Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020), which saw the band fly through a career spanning entirely fan-voted set of favourites. It is one part of their four new live album/DVD Cinematic Tour 2020 collection due to be released on June 25.

Fenris originally featured in Enslaved's 1994 album Frost, during the band's earlier metal incarnation. However the progressive inclination which has seen the band evolve into one of today's premiere prog metal acts is more than evident on the new live recording.

"Fenris was perhaps the first song we wrote that got a massive encore demand, and before we actually had a lot of songs to pick from, we even played it twice during a set," says bassist and singer Grutle Kjellson. "So, since all the songs on the Chronicles Of The Northbound set was handpicked and voted for by our fans, it wasn’t a big shock that the grand old wolf was among the chosen ones.

"Fenris has been present on many of our setlists for pretty close to 30 years now, and it is still a great song for both ourselves to perform and for the audience to absorb. It’s a very energetic song, and its lyrical concept deals with letting the energy flow naturally without trying to enslave (bish!) it. The consequences can be fatal if you keep the wolf in captivity for too long. Let loose your inner wolf, the inevitable tide, and enjoy!"

Enslaved will release four live albums through Nuclear Blast Records on June 25. The Rise Of Ymir, Chronicles Of The Northbound, Below The Lights and Utgard - The Journey Within were all recorded during the band's 2020 online Cinematic tour.

They will be available as a Wooden Boxset (ltd. edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered), Splatter Vinyl (ltd. edition 300 copies), 4 x CD/DVD boxset (ltd. edition 1000 copies), 4 x DVD (ltd. edition 1000 copies) and as digital albums.

Pre-orders here.