Tech-Fest announces Black Dahlia Murder, Obscura, Aborted for 2017

The Metal Hammer-sponsored Tech-Fest has announced its 2017 lineup.

The Black Dahlia Murder, Obscura, Aborted, The Arusha Accord, Hacktivist, Ingested, The Algorithm, Oceans Ate Alaska and Carcer City are among a raft of acts added to the bill.

They’ll also be joined by Exist Immortal, Sarah Longfield, Alaska, The Fine Constant, Within Destruction, Aenimus, Toska, The Royal, Hieroglyph, FRCTRD, Fraktions and Nycosia across the weekend July 6-9 at Newark Showground in Nottinghamshire.

Organisers say there are 40 bands yet to be announced, adding: “Tech-Fest 2017 is starting off with their heaviest line-up to date – and this looks set to be the festival’s best year.”

Further lineup additions will be revealed in due course.

Weekend tickets are currently available at an early bird price of £69.99 and £20 camping. They can be purchased through the event’s website.

A video of Osiah performing live at this year’s Tech-Fest was recently released.

Tech-Fest 2017 poster

