Elton John's Your Song celebrated in new Rocketman video

The latest video taken from the Elton John biopic Rocketman features his classic track Your Song.

Taron Egerton stars in the leading role, with the new clip showing him as Elton sitting behind a piano at home and playing Your Song for the first time while Jamie Bell, who plays Bernie Taupin, looks on.

The footage then cuts to the studio, showing Elton laying down the track which went on to appear on his 1970 self-titled album.

Rocketman is out now in cinemas across the world, with Variety reporting the film’s box office takings from its first few weeks.

In the US, Rocketman took in $25 million in its first week, putting it in third place behind Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Aladdin, while internationally, Rocketman brought in $19.2m across 40 markets in its first week.

The film launched in the UK a week before other markets and its total now stands at $56m – surpassing the $40m used to create the movie.

Earlier this week, Elton and the Rocketman filmmakers issued a joint statement criticising the decision by Russian censors to cut the sex scenes from the film.

