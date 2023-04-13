Einar Solberg shares video for uplifting new single Over The Top

Leprous mainman Einar Solberg has shared a video for his latest single, the emphatic Over The Top, which you can listen to below.

The new single is taken from Solberg's upcoming debut solo album 16 which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 2.

Solberg will perform solo shows at the upcoming Prognosis Festival in both Eindohven, at the Effenaar venue on April 15 and in London, at the Indigo At O2 on April 22, where he will debut music from 16.

“It’s called 16 because that’s when the first really, really bad things started happening to me in life,"SOlberg hajs said of the new album. "From 16 to 19, there were a lot of very life-defining moments that happened to me, and that changed me,” he says. “That’s when I kind of lost my innocence and I started realising that life is serious and bad shit can happen. A lot of pretty drastic things happened within those three years. But this album is not only about the bad things. It’s also about some of the career-defining moments, like the moment I started playing with the band and began to find a community to belong to. Emotionally, I’m a bit of everything, so it covers the entire emotional spectrum!"

Solberg has previously released videos for Grotto and A Beautiful Life.

16 will be released on Ltd CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet & digitally.

