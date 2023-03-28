Ross Jennings announced as second stage headliner at Prognosis London

The UK's very first Prognosis Festival reveals day splits

Ross Jennings
Haken singer Ross Jennings will headline the second stage on the Sunday at this year's Prognosis Festival in London while Iamthemorning singer Mariana Semkina will also perform a solo acoustic set, alongside her own band's headline set on the Saturday. Prognosis Festival takes place at Indigo At The O2 on April 22 and 23.

This year's event is headlined by Hawkwind and Riverside, with appearances from Leprous frontman Einar Solberg, Voivod, Rosalie Cunningham, O.R.k., Soen, LizZard and more...

The organisers have also released stage times for artists and band Q&As for the weekend which is now showing a slightly revised bill, with some of the more metal-orientated bands such as Cobra The Impaler and Core Of IO no longer appearing at the UK edition. Prognosis also takes place at its original home of Eindhoven the weekend of April 15 and 16.

The UK running order is as follows:

Saturday Main Stage

21:30: Hawkwind
19:45: Einar Solberg
18:00: Voivod
16:50: Pg.lost
15:50: Astronoid

Saturday Second Stage

20:45: iamthemorning
19:00: PG Lost Q&A
17:30: TBA
16:20: TBA Q&A
15:20: Mariana Semkina

Sunday Main Stage

21:50: Riverside
20:10: Soen
18:30: Rosalie Cunningham
17:20: Sylvaine
16:10: Ithaca

Sunday Second Stage

21:10: Ross Jennings
19:30: Riverside Q&A
18:00: O.R.K.
16:50: Soen Q&A
15:40: LizZard

Weekend tickets are £55.00 and day tickets £30.00 (plus booking fees).

Get tickets.

