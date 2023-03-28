Ross Jennings announced as second stage headliner at Prognosis London

Haken singer Ross Jennings will headline the second stage on the Sunday at this year's Prognosis Festival in London while Iamthemorning singer Mariana Semkina will also perform a solo acoustic set, alongside her own band's headline set on the Saturday. Prognosis Festival takes place at Indigo At The O2 on April 22 and 23.

This year's event is headlined by Hawkwind and Riverside, with appearances from Leprous frontman Einar Solberg, Voivod, Rosalie Cunningham, O.R.k., Soen, LizZard and more...

The organisers have also released stage times for artists and band Q&As for the weekend which is now showing a slightly revised bill, with some of the more metal-orientated bands such as Cobra The Impaler and Core Of IO no longer appearing at the UK edition. Prognosis also takes place at its original home of Eindhoven the weekend of April 15 and 16.

The UK running order is as follows:

Saturday Main Stage

21:30: Hawkwind

19:45: Einar Solberg

18:00: Voivod

16:50: Pg.lost

15:50: Astronoid

Saturday Second Stage

20:45: iamthemorning

19:00: PG Lost Q&A

17:30: TBA

16:20: TBA Q&A

15:20: Mariana Semkina

Sunday Main Stage

21:50: Riverside

20:10: Soen

18:30: Rosalie Cunningham

17:20: Sylvaine

16:10: Ithaca

Sunday Second Stage

21:10: Ross Jennings

19:30: Riverside Q&A

18:00: O.R.K.

16:50: Soen Q&A

15:40: LizZard

Weekend tickets are £55.00 and day tickets £30.00 (plus booking fees).

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)