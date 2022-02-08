Trending

D'Virgilio, Morse & Jennings release video for gentle new single You Set My Soul On Fire

Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse and Ross Jennings will release their debut album Troika in February

D'Virgilio, Morse & Jennings, the collaboration between Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, ex-Spock’s Beard), Neal Morse (TransatlanticNMB), and Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) have released a video for their brand new single, You Set My Soul On Fire, which you can watch in full below.

You Set My Soul On Fire is taken from the band's debut album Troika, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 25.

“You Set My Soul On Fire is simply put, a love song. It's a song about love being able to warm even the coldest heart if you open the door and let it in," says D'Virgilio. "It is the first song I wrote for this project. Knowing that Neal and Ross would be adding their voices to the mix gave me real inspiration."

Troika will be available as limited edition CD, gatefold 2LP+CD and as a digital album. Each format includes a bonus alternative version of Julia.

