Duff McKagan supports homeless charity with video for Cold Outside

Duff McKagan has released a video for his new single Cold Outside.

The track has been taken from the Guns N’ Roses bassist’s new solo album Tenderness, which was released earlier this year.

The video addresses the growing homeless crisis facing the US and has been released today on Giving Tuesday – an international day of charity which has been running since 2012. The promo also coincides with the Propeller campaign that benefits Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

Duff says: “In my early days I was in similar situations, so I know what it’s like to not have anyone to turn to and sometimes need a helping hand to get back on my feet.

“I know many know others in need and I am hoping that, if we come together, we can help make a real difference.”

McKagan has donated memorabilia to the Propeller campaign, with all proceeds going towards the Seattle charity.

Speaking to Classic Rock about the song, Duff said: “I just visited a homeless camp in Seattle called The Jungle. It's one of the worst in America, and it's not the kind of place you or I could just walk up into. But I went with a gentleman who used to live there, but is now sober and in an outreach program.

"So a dude who lives up in The Jungle walks past me real fast and he says, 'that guy who walked by? He didn't want you to see him – his eyelid was eaten by a rat when he was nodded out on heroin.' I talked to some people living up there. They fell through a hole and they can't get out.

"I've seen homelessness all over the planet, and I don't make eye contact. I do what we all do. You keep your keys in your hand in case you got to swing. You fucking walk faster. You get in your car and get the fuck out of that. Right?

"I hope to do something with this song bring some awareness and to lessen the stigma. I don't know if I have an answer. I'm not saying I'm a fucking politician. I just hope to do something positive with that song."

For more information, visit the Propeller campaign and Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission's websites.