Duff McKagan is putting the finishing touches on a new solo album

Duff McKagan is currently putting the finishing touches on a solo album.

The Guns N’ Roses bassist has been at Station House studios in Echo Park, California, working on the record with producer Shooter Jennings, with the album said to be a musical follow-up McKagan’s 2015 book, How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions).

Duff says: “I wrote a couple of articles about historical places I passed through on this last tour and people kept asking if that was going to be the focus of my next book.

“But an unseen and irrepressible force guided me to write little vignettes of reflective prose… little instant-reactions.

“The heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide I have experienced over the last two and a half years of traveling this globe of ours coerced these words into songs that tell my truth, and one that I hope will spread and help us all.

“I do this for my daughters. I do this for my love of where I grew up. I do this, because I truly feel it must be done and said right now.”

Jennings adds: “From the first night we sat together at my piano hashing out arrangements of his songs, before going into the studio to record them, I felt it was a really important record that had to be heard.

“The songs have so much heart and are so musical that I could just hear all the arrangements immediately and I could really feel them.”

No firm release date has been revealed, but the as-yet-untitled album is expected to launch at some point in 2019.