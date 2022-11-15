Dream Theater return to UK stages in February

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

US prog metallers Dream Theater announce new European and UK tour dates

Dream Theater
(Image credit: Press)

US prog metallers Dream Theater have announced that they will return to the UK for live dates in February.

The quintet, who toured in the UK back in April in support of their latest album A View From The Top Of The World, have have been steadily revealing a slew of new European headline dates in 2023 on their social media this week. Countries announced include England, Scotland, Denmark, Estonia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. 

The band will play four UK dates:
Feb 17: Manchester O2 Apollo
Feb 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Feb 19: Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Feb 21: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

The band previously played shows in Belfast, Newcastle, and London.

UK tickets go on general sale on Friday November 18, with a pre-sale starting at 9am, Wednesday November 16.

Get tickets.

Dream Theater

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.