Dream Theater return to UK stages in February

US prog metallers Dream Theater have announced that they will return to the UK for live dates in February.

The quintet, who toured in the UK back in April in support of their latest album A View From The Top Of The World, have have been steadily revealing a slew of new European headline dates in 2023 on their social media this week. Countries announced include England, Scotland, Denmark, Estonia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.

The band will play four UK dates:

Feb 17: Manchester O2 Apollo

Feb 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Feb 19: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Feb 21: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

The band previously played shows in Belfast, Newcastle, and London.

UK tickets go on general sale on Friday November 18, with a pre-sale starting at 9am, Wednesday November 16.

Get tickets.