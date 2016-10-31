Download festival to announce first bands for 2017 this week

Download will announce the first batch of bands to play 2017’s festival this week.

Organisers of the Donington event will make their first 2017 lineup announcement on November 3 (Thursday) at 7pm.

Last week, Early Bird weekend tickets for Download 2017 went on sale via TeamRock Tickets.

The festival takes place at Castle Donington in Leicestershire, England, from Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 11.

Tickets options available now include arena and camping five and three-night combos, arena only passes and parking passes. Day tickets will go on sale next week.

A weekend arena only pass costs £170 including fees, the pass with five-day camping is £205, while the pass with three-day camping is £195.

This year’s Download festival was headlined by Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

Download boss Andy Copping said after this year’s festival that he’d love to have the reunited Guns N’ Roses headline next year’s event. However, no bands have yet been confirmed for Download 2017. The first batch of artists will be named on November 3.

Copping said: “It’s the big anniversary of two big rock albums next year. One is Def Leppard’s Hysteria, the other one is Appetite For Destruction by Guns N’ Roses. It was a big year in 1987.

“I’d love to have the reformed Guns N’ Roses here, who knows? I’m certainly not giving any clues and I’ve not booked them, but that would be an amazing thing.”

Further Download ticket information will be released in due course.

Who will headline Download Festival 2017?