TeamRock to launch new tickets website

TeamRock have joined forces with The Ticket Factory to offer rock and metal fans unrivalled access to live music.

The new TeamRock Tickets website can be found here and will grow rapidly over the course of August. TeamRock chose The Ticket Factory because of the company’s stance against the secondary ticketing market.

Tony Dowling, TeamRock’s Managing Director, says: “This is an exciting initiative which will help cement Teamrock.com as the home of rock and metal.

“As well as original content, news and interviews our fans can now access tickets for live events too. Our audience is built of loyal and passionate people, who will soon be able to buy tickets under our brand, meaning we can provide an even better TeamRock experience.

“The Ticket Factory’s technology and systems mean we’ll deliver a reliable service to our customers which will integrate seamlessly with the TeamRock brand. Their proposition of standing ‘for the fans’ and developing their product with a customer-first approach aligns closely with our ethos as a credible and authentic media owner.”

As part of the new service, TeamRock Tickets customers will also have the chance to take part in exclusive competitions featuring money-can’t-buy prizes, as well as access to preferential offers.

TeamRock Tickets will launch fully this month with an associated full multi-channel marketing campaign utilising print, online, social media, newsletter, email and radio platforms.

Stuart Cain, Managing Director of The Ticket Factory, says: “We are delighted to enter an innovative and exclusive partnership with the metal and rock powerhouse that is TeamRock.

“TeamRock has a worldwide global footprint of over six million rock and metal fans, so thanks to the creation of TeamRock Tickets, The Ticket Factory and this powerful new marketing channel will be the go to selling platform for promoters of rock and metal events and concerts up and down the country.”

