The road to Download: The Heavy Metal Truants ride again

Last month, the world’s most rock’n’roll cycling crew, Heavy Metal Truants, hit the road for their latest epic trek, completing their gruelling 164-mile cycle route from London to Download festival, battling heat, hills, and the very occasional hangover. The group featured a host of bands, fans and industry types including Akercocke’s Jason Mendonca, Savage Messiah’s Dave Silver, Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward, Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and our own editor-in-chief Alexander Milas.

“The Truants raised £232,000 in the first three years and this year’s looking good to push that way over the 300 mark this time,” said Alexander. “It’s brilliant to see so many people coming together to support this thing and it’s only getting bigger.”

All proceeds go to Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust and Childline. We’ve got more planned including a raffle and auction. To get involved, head to www.heavymetaltruants.com for more info, and horns up to everyone who took part.

