Download 2017 early bird weekend tickets on sale now

Early Bird weekend tickets for next year’s Download festival are on sale now via TeamRock Tickets.

Download 2017 takes place at Castle Donington in Leicestershire, England, from Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 11. A range of weekend tickets are available now.

They include arena and camping five and three-night combos, arena only passes and parking passes. Day tickets will go on sale next week.

A weekend arena only pass costs £170 including fees, the pass with five-day camping is £205, while the pass with three-day camping is £195.

This year’s Download festival was headlined by Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

Download boss Andy Copping said after this year’s festival that he’d love to have the reunited Guns N’ Roses headline next year’s event. However, no bands have yet been confirmed for Download 2017. The first batch of artists will be named on November 3.

Copping said: “It’s the big anniversary of two big rock albums next year. One is Def Leppard’s Hysteria, the other one is Appetite For Destruction by Guns N’ Roses. It was a big year in 1987.

“I’d love to have the reformed Guns N’ Roses here, who knows? I’m certainly not giving any clues and I’ve not booked them, but that would be an amazing thing.”

Further Download ticket information will be released in due course.

Fans at Download 2016

