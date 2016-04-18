Download adds 12 more bands

A further 12 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.
Juliette And The Licks, Raging Speedhorn, Inglorious and From Ashes To New have been confirmed, along with The Amorettes, Wearing Scars, The Wild Lies, Skinny Lister, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, RavenEye, In Search Of Sun, and Puppy.
They’ll join headliners Rammstein, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and dozens of other artists at Donington Park, UK, on the weekend of June 10-12.
Speaking about the headline acts, festival organiser Andy Copping said: “The mighty Iron Maiden back after another yet another no.1 album, the legendary Black Sabbath on their final tour and Rammstein, who blow me away every time I see them. Their headlining set at Download 2016 will make rock history.”
Tickets for the three-day event are available from the festival website.
Download 2016 bill so far
(Latest additions in bold)
Friday June 10
Rammstein
Korn
Killswitch Engage
Alien Ant Farm
Royal Republic
All Time Low
Twin Atlantic
Glassjaw
The Amity Affliction
Skillet
Graveyard
As Lions
Gutterdämmerung
The Wildhearts
Kadavar
Heck
Zoax
Hill Valley High
Fort Hope
Counting Down Days
Havok
Strange Bones
Weirds
Raging Speedhorn
RavenEye
Puppy
Skinny Lister
From Ashes To New
The Amorettes
In Search Of Sun
Saturday June 11
Black Sabbath
Deftones
Megadeth
Rival Sons
SIXX:A.M
Atreyu
Beartooth
Avatar
NOFX
Skindred
Architects
Bury Tomorrow
Tesseract
Scorpion Child
Pennywise
Neck Deep
Anti-Flag
Escape The Fate
Lawnmowerdeth
Danko Jones
Turbowolf
Black Peaks
Shvpes
Municipal Waste
The Shrine
Cane Hill
Slaves (US)
Dead!
Milk Teeth
Wage War
Palisades
Reigning Days
Scattering Ashes
Juliette And The Licks
The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing
Inglorious
Wearing Scars
Sunday June 12
Iron Maiden
Nightwish
Disturbed
Shinedown
Halestorm
The Temperance Movement
Amon Amarth
Monster Truck
Jane’s Addiction
Billy Talent
Don Broco
Breaking Benjamin
One OK Rock
Periphery
Delain
Grand Magus
Whiskey Myers
Buck & Evans
Saxon
Ghost
Gojira
Electric Wizard
Tremonti
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Attila
The Raven Age
Napalm Death
Ho99o9
Good Tiger
Ashestoangels
Black Foxxes
Kenneths
Muncie Girls
The King Is Blind
The Wild Lies