Download adds 12 more bands

A further 12 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.

Juliette And The Licks, Raging Speedhorn, Inglorious and From Ashes To New have been confirmed, along with The Amorettes, Wearing Scars, The Wild Lies, Skinny Lister, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, RavenEye, In Search Of Sun, and Puppy.

They’ll join headliners Rammstein, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and dozens of other artists at Donington Park, UK, on the weekend of June 10-12.

Speaking about the headline acts, festival organiser Andy Copping said: “The mighty Iron Maiden back after another yet another no.1 album, the legendary Black Sabbath on their final tour and Rammstein, who blow me away every time I see them. Their headlining set at Download 2016 will make rock history.”

Tickets for the three-day event are available from the festival website.

Download 2016 bill so far

(Latest additions in bold)

Friday June 10

Rammstein

Korn

Killswitch Engage

Alien Ant Farm

Royal Republic

All Time Low

Twin Atlantic

Glassjaw

The Amity Affliction

Skillet

Graveyard

As Lions

Gutterdämmerung

The Wildhearts

Kadavar

Heck

Zoax

Hill Valley High

Fort Hope

Counting Down Days

Havok

Strange Bones

Weirds

Raging Speedhorn

RavenEye

Puppy

Skinny Lister

From Ashes To New

The Amorettes

In Search Of Sun

Saturday June 11

Black Sabbath

Deftones

Megadeth

Rival Sons

SIXX:A.M

Atreyu

Beartooth

Avatar

NOFX

Skindred

Architects

Bury Tomorrow

Tesseract

Scorpion Child

Pennywise

Neck Deep

Anti-Flag

Escape The Fate

Lawnmowerdeth

Danko Jones

Turbowolf

Black Peaks

Shvpes

Municipal Waste

The Shrine

Cane Hill

Slaves (US)

Dead!

Milk Teeth

Wage War

Palisades

Reigning Days

Scattering Ashes

Juliette And The Licks

The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing

Inglorious

Wearing Scars

Sunday June 12

Iron Maiden

Nightwish

Disturbed

Shinedown

Halestorm

The Temperance Movement

Amon Amarth

Monster Truck

Jane’s Addiction

Billy Talent

Don Broco

Breaking Benjamin

One OK Rock

Periphery

Delain

Grand Magus

Whiskey Myers

Buck & Evans

Saxon

Ghost

Gojira

Electric Wizard

Tremonti

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Attila

The Raven Age

Napalm Death

Ho99o9

Good Tiger

Ashestoangels

Black Foxxes

Kenneths

Muncie Girls

The King Is Blind

The Wild Lies