Downes Braide Association release video for Your Heart Will Find The Way

Downes Braide Association, the partnership between yes keyboard player Geoff Downes and singer and producer Chris Braide, have released a lyric video for new song Your Heart Will Find The Way. The track is taken from the band's upcoming Halcyon Hymns album, to be released through Cherry Red on February 5.

“Your Heart Will Find The Way has an almost Yes like quality of all the songs from Halcyon Hymns I feel, in that it's very up and direct," says Braide. "It’s also a great example of how Geoff and I will sometimes write. Geoff sent me the verse chord progression and the riff and then I added the chorus chord progression and the melody just fell out on top of those two elements. The brooding verse and majestic riff coupled with the uplift of the chorus dictated the lyric which is about listening to your inner voice and trusting your gut instinct to navigate you out of adversity…It’s a positive self-affirmation of a song.”

“It was such a joy to hear the basic idea I sent Chris for Your Heart Will Find A Way turn into something of a mini-epic," adds Downes. "The masterful development of the rhythm section of Ash [Soan] and Andy [Hodge] really enhances the track and brings it to life. It has become something of a feature of mine and Chris’s songwriting where the verse (in the minor key) sets the mood of the piece only to climax into an upbeat chorus (in the major).

"Here is a good example I believe of how we mix pathos with positivity – but ultimately delivering the overall message as one of hope and promise. It could be about a relationship, or indeed about having a belief and confidence in yourself that will eventually succeed. It’s for the listener to relate to and hopefully feel the strength of the message contained within."

Halcyon Hymns features brand new artwork from Roger Dean, which you can view below, along with the album tracklisting, as well as contributions from Big Big Train singer David Longdon and Marc Almond.

Halcyon Hymns will be released as a CD/DVD package on February 5 and as a white vinyl double album on March 5.

