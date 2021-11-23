Don't miss this massive Black Friday bargain on the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

We love noise-cancelling cans here at Louder. They take us closer to the music and let us immerse ourselves in our favourite sounds. So, when we were searching out Black Friday wireless headphones deals, we were excited to find that Currys have slashed £80 off the price of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones , taking them down from £239 to £159.

Sony WH-1000XM3: Were Sony WH-1000XM3: Were £239 , now £159

These premium cans normally come at a premium price, which is why you should be grinning like a Cheshire cat at the sight of this Black Friday deal. With Currys reducing the cost of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones from £239 to just £159, you'll save a mind-blowing 80 quid. That's definitely something to make a noise about!

Anything bearing the Sony logo is generally excellent quality, and so it is with the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling cans. These third-generation over-ears don't look especially fancy, but don't be fooled: packing 40mm Liquid Crystal Polymer drivers, and able to support high-res audio tracks, these headphones deliver a luxurious listening experience. It helps, of course, that they boast superb noise-cancelling smarts, their on-board QN1 processor providing a level of immersion not seen since we dropped our phone down the toilet.

With support for Apple, Amazon and Google voice assistants, you can choose your tunes, take calls and listen to the latest news bulletins without taking your mobile out of your pocket. And the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a great choice for commuters, too, offering a high level of comfort, not to mention a generous 30-hour battery life.

Sony recently upgraded these headphones with the slightly higher-specced WH-1000XM4 model. But have no doubts about it – these are still a very high-calibre set of headphones. And with Currys now offering them at an £80 discount in celebration of Black Friday, you can't really go wrong.

Looking for more offers? Then check out our Black Friday music deals, Black Friday record players deals, Black Friday Bluetooth speakers deals and Black Friday vinyl deals pages for all the latest offers.

And if you're looking for Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals or the best Black Friday alcohol deals, then we also have you covered here at Louder.